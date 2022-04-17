Emirati planes to take part in Independence Day flyover

Aircraft from Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Etihad are expected to take part in a special flyover on Independence Day this year alongside planes from Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, Arkia, CAL and Ayit.

איגוד הטייסים הישראלי יזם ואירגן "מטס שלום אזורי" בשמי הארץ במסגרת חגיגות יום העצמאות ה-74. במטס ישתתפו כל חברות התעופה הישראליות, אל על, ישראייר, ארקיע, קאל ועייט, ובפעם הראשונה – גם שתי חברות מהמפרץ הפרסי - #WizzAirAbuDhabi וקרוב לוודאי גם #Etihad. פרטים נוספים בקרוב. — איגוד הטייסים הישראלי (@igudhatayasim) April 17, 2022

The flyover, titled the Peace Fly-by 2022, is being organized by the Israel Air Line Pilots Association. The association stated that more details will be published soon.