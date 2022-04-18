Three Palestinians injured near Jenin

Three Palestinians were injured Monday morning in an exchange of fire with IDF in the village of Yamun near Jenin, according to Army Radio. Two of the three sustained serious injuries.

The IDF also stated that dozens of Palestinians were throwing stones and explosives; soldiers fired at those who were suspected of throwing explosives.

Clashes also broke out Monday morning in the village of Karawat Bnei Zaid, near Ramallah, during an arrest. Two people were injured.