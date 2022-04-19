Detainment extended for suspected rioters in Jerusalem

The detention of 20 suspected arrested by police in riots on Sunday in the Old City of Jerusalem was officially extended on Tuesday morning.

Some of those detained allegedly intentionally caused buses to slow down making it easier for others to throw stones at them. Others were accused of actually throwing stones at buses, and throwing stones and fireworks onto police officers and civilians from rooftops in the Old City. Still more were accused of attacking worshippers marching through the Old City.

