Lapid to return from vacation early due Temple Mount tensions

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Tuesday that his private vacation in Madrid will be cut short, and he plans to return to Israel on Tuesday night, reported Army Radio.

Lapid held a political assessment hearing of the situation in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, in light of recent tensions with Jordan over the violence at the Temple Mount. The meeting included mention of the imminent United Nations Security Council discussion of the same issue.

