Clashes erupt in Nablus - Palestinian report

Clashes broke out at the entrance to the town of Burqa in Nablus on Tuesday, according to Palestinian media sources.

Several young men were seen setting tires on fire in the street and were met with tear gas from Israeli security forces.

Palestinian media followed up hours later, citing the Red Crescent saying that 32 Palestinians were injured in Burqa today, 25 of them sustained their injuries because of tear gas.