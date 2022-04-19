Israeli robbed, tied up and murdered in Netherlands - report

A 61-year-old Israeli man was tied up, beaten and killed during a robbery in his home in Utrecht, Netherlands last week, Dutch news outlet De Gelderlander reported.

Two suspects, aged 40 and 51, were arrested following an investigation by local police.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is aware of the report, according to Maariv, and is "aiding the family in the transfer of his body to Israel for burial."