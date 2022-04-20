The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

IAEA says Chornobyl nuclear plant has reestablished ties with state regulator

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 02:41

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the development was "very good news," adding he would lead a team of experts to the plant later this month to carry out a series of assessments.

Russian forces occupied the defunct power station soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31, the IAEA said.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
US, Japan, Australia,New Zealand concerned by Solomon Islands-China pact
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 03:08 AM
Biden to announce another large military aid package for Ukraine, source
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 12:09 AM
Biden, asked if he would visit Kyiv, says he does not know
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 12:05 AM
Israeli arrested for murder, abuse of minor died in custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 10:45 PM
Canada to send heavy artillery to Ukraine - PM Trudeau
By REUTERS
04/19/2022 10:29 PM
Anti-vaxxers who hurled abuse at Alroy-Preis given restraining orders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 07:50 PM
UAE cancels participation in Israeli flyover due to Temple Mount riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 07:44 PM
Lapid: Israel won't accept support for Palestinian violence in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 05:59 PM
Palestinians hurt in clashes with IDF forces securing Homesh march
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 05:35 PM
Israeli robbed, tied up and murdered in Netherlands - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 03:51 PM
Clashes erupt in Nablus - Palestinian report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 01:30 PM
Police charge man following incident near London's Downing Street
By REUTERS
04/19/2022 12:50 PM
Lapid to return from vacation early due Temple Mount tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 12:32 PM
UN Security Council to discuss Temple Mount violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 10:36 AM
COVID-19 Israel: 4,283 new cases, 216 in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 09:44 AM
