Operation Break the Wave: 5 arrested in West Bank for terror activity

Five suspects were arrested in the West Bank during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday as part of Operation Break the Wave, the IDF spokesperson said.

IDF, Shin Bet and undercover police agents carried out the arrests in a number of locations including in Bethlehem, Kibya, Sa'ir and in the Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

An IDF soldier during an arrest operation on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)