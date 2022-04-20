Plan to shorten medical internship deemed non-applicable by court

The government's plan to shorten shifts from 26 to 18 hours was not applicable and therefore delayed until further notice, the Beersheba Labor Court ruled on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry and the medical interns' union Mirsham agreed to the plan in October, and it was supposed to come into effect on March 31 in 10 hospitals in the periphery.

The sides were given the option to hold a discussion by May 2 in order to ask the court to issue a legal remedy or wait until the Health Ministry completes its staff work in order to implement the plan.