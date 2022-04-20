Clashes break out in West Bank between Palestinians, IDF

Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Salem near Nablus and Nabi Saleh near Halamish on Wednesday evening, according to Palestinian reports.

Additionally, two Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces in Mughayir, north of Ramallah.

