A man from Sakhnin was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of planning a terror attack during the Druze feast of the Prophet Shuaib, which falls next week between April 25 and 28, Kan News reported.

The arrest came after security forces received intelligence about the man's intentions, including information about his purchase of traditional Druze garb.

