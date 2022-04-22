Fire breaks out in Tirat Carmel residential building

A fire broke out at a warehouse on the first floor of a residential building in Tirat Carmel, the Fire and Rescue Spokeswoman for the Israel Coastal District reported on Thursday night. Two people suffering from smoke inhalation were rescued in moderate condition.

An investigator found that the fire was likely caused by cigarettes that were improperly extinguished, the report added.

