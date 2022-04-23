Security forces called as mass brawl occurs at Eilat hotel

A mass brawl occured at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel in Eilat on Friday night, during which IDF soldiers and police were called to the scene, Ynet reported.

According to the report, one of the guests used pepper spray at the hotel.

Ynet quoted a witness as saying a large group of tourists was staying at the hotel who "probably quarreled among themselves," and that the Israel Police, Border Police and even soldiers from the Givati Brigade were called to the scene.

This comes as tensions remain high in the wake of a series of terror attacks across Israel.