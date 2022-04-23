Erez crossing to close Sunday due to weekend rockets - COGAT

The Erez crossing between Gaza and Israel, which mainly serves Gazan day-workers and merchants, will be shut on Sunday due to the rockets that were fired at Israel overnight between Friday and Saturday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Saturday morning.

The decision to reopen the crossing will depend on the security situation, COGAT added.

