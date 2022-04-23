At least 208 children have been killed and 387 injured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Saturday morning.

The real number is probably higher since the current tally does not include areas that are occupied by Russians or where fighting is still ongoing, the office added.

