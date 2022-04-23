The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Japan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 18:40

Japan's coast guard used aircraft and patrol boats on Saturday to search for a tour boat with 26 people on board after it sent word it was in trouble off the northern island of Hokkaido, a coast guard official said.

The coast guard heard from the crew of the "Kazu I" at around 1:15 p.m. (0415 GMT) that water was flooding into the vessel, the official said. The boat had been on a sightseeing cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, which is famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline.

The ship was last heard from at around 3 p.m. when it contacted its operating company to say it was keeling at a 30-degree angle, news agency Kyodo reported. The crew said those on board were wearing life jackets, public broadcaster NHK said.

There were 24 passengers including two children on board and two crew members, the official said.

No one answered calls to the office of the company that runs the Kazu I's sightseeing tours.

The coast guard had dispatched five patrol boats and two aircraft and was still searching late on Saturday, the official said.

Authorities had requested help from Japan's self-defense forces, media said, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave instructions to use all available means in the search, Kyodo said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Kishida will cut short his visit to the southern prefecture of Kumamoto, where he was attending the Asia-Pacific Water Summit, and return to Tokyo because of the issue, Kyodo said.

The government also set up a task force to deal with it.

The boat was believed to have been near the Kashinu Falls, a popular sightseeing spot for its natural beauty, when it got into difficulty.

The ship holds up to 65 people and tours around the Shiretoko area usually last around three hours, according to the tour company's website.

It left Utoro port around 10 a.m. on Saturday and was expected to return by 1 p.m., NHK said. Waves had been high and fishing boats in the area had returned to the port by mid-morning.

Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills over 100
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 06:37 PM
Islamic State claims bombing in Nigeria's Taraba state capital
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 06:21 PM
MK Mossi Raz to take part in memorial ceremony for Armenian genocide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 04:50 PM
New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 03:40 PM
Lebanon banking group rejects latest draft of financial recovery plan
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 01:49 PM
Two injured in small plane emergency landing near Rosh Pina
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 01:47 PM
208 Ukrainian children killed, 387 injured so far in Russian invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 10:20 AM
Iran says talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia resumed in Baghdad
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 09:24 AM
UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 08:50 AM
Erez crossing to close Sunday due to weekend rockets - COGAT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 08:20 AM
Six people killed by blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital
By REUTERS
04/22/2022 09:36 PM
Head of nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine's Chornobyl next week
By REUTERS
04/22/2022 05:05 PM
Pope says June meeting with Russian Orthodox Patriarch is off
By REUTERS
04/22/2022 01:39 PM
Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week - PM Johnson
By REUTERS
04/22/2022 01:38 PM
16 injured in Shuafat fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2022 11:31 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by