IDF soldier severely injured in car crash near Hebron

An IDF soldier was severely injured in a car crash near Maon in the south of Hebron on Sunday morning, the IDF Spokesperson Unit reported.

The accident occurred as part of the soldier's routine activity, and no foul play is suspected.

