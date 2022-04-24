The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

IDF soldier severely injured in car crash near Hebron

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 07:39

An IDF soldier was severely injured in a car crash near Maon in the south of Hebron on Sunday morning, the IDF Spokesperson Unit reported.

The accident occurred as part of the soldier's routine activity, and no foul play is suspected.



