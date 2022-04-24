Israel's Chief Rabbi Lau asks public to pray for his wife's recovery

Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau on Sunday has asked the public to pray for the recovery of his wife, Rebbetzin Feiga Tzipora bat Hadassah.

The Lau family did not specify what her medical issue or situation is.

