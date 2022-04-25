The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 11:43

A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka.

Born on January 2, 1903 - the year of the Wright Brothers' first controlled flight of their motor-driven airplane - Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person.

She died of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan, on April 19, NHK said. During her life, she had been partial to chocolate and fizzy drinks, NHK said.

Japan has a dwindling and rapidly ageing population. As of last September, the country had 86,510 centenarians, and nine out of every 10 were women.

Iran says it thwarted largescale cyberattack on country's infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 10:27 AM
Elite recalls chocolate after salmonella found in samples
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 10:09 AM
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 06:17 AM
Seven people injured in Netanya fire
By Walla!
04/25/2022 12:05 AM
Police teargas Paris protestors after Macron re-elected
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 10:42 PM
Jordanian king heads to Cairo for talks with UAE, Egypt -royal court
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 05:25 PM
Bezeq CEO Dudu Mizrahi resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 02:52 PM
MK Litzman released from hospital
By GIL HOFFMAN
04/24/2022 11:46 AM
Iran's IRGC seize foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel - report
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 11:41 AM
All 10 people found from missing Japan boat confirmed dead -coast guard
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 11:19 AM
Relative of Tel Aviv terrorist arrested on suspicion of involvement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 10:57 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,476 new cases, 223 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 10:32 AM
Israel's Chief Rabbi Lau asks public to pray for his wife's recovery
By ZVIKA KLEIN
04/24/2022 10:25 AM
IDF soldier severely injured in car crash near Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 07:39 AM
Former Republican senator Orrin Hatch dies aged 88
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 04:33 AM
