Small training plane crashes in northern Turkey, killing 2 people

A single-engined training aircraft crashed in a central district of Turkey's Bursa province, killing two people on board, local media and the city's governor said on Monday.

There was nobody else on board other than the pilot and the co-pilot, the Bursa governor's office said in a statement.

Television images showed black smoke rising from the crashed plane that crashed in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Bursa governor Yakup Canbolat said two houses and two vehicles were seriously damaged, adding that an investigation was launched immediately.