The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Small training plane crashes in northern Turkey, killing 2 people

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 16:17

A single-engined training aircraft crashed in a central district of Turkey's Bursa province, killing two people on board, local media and the city's governor said on Monday.

There was nobody else on board other than the pilot and the co-pilot, the Bursa governor's office said in a statement.

Television images showed black smoke rising from the crashed plane that crashed in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Bursa governor Yakup Canbolat said two houses and two vehicles were seriously damaged, adding that an investigation was launched immediately.

Finland, Sweden to begin NATO application in May - report
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 05:55 PM
Israel Police apprehend armed terrorist in Givat Shaul
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 05:00 PM
NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 03:41 PM
Biden names Brink as US ambassador to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 02:20 PM
2 Gazan fishermen arrested by Israeli forces at sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 12:34 PM
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 11:43 AM
Iran says it thwarted largescale cyberattack on country's infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2022 10:27 AM
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/25/2022 06:17 AM
Seven people injured in Netanya fire
By Walla!
04/25/2022 12:05 AM
Police teargas Paris protestors after Macron re-elected
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 10:42 PM
Jordanian king heads to Cairo for talks with UAE, Egypt -royal court
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 05:25 PM
Bezeq CEO Dudu Mizrahi resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 02:52 PM
MK Litzman released from hospital
By GIL HOFFMAN
04/24/2022 11:46 AM
Iran's IRGC seize foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel - report
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 11:41 AM
All 10 people found from missing Japan boat confirmed dead -coast guard
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 11:19 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by