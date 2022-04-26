Putin to meet with UN Secretary General in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in the Kremlin to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, Interfax news reported.

Guterres will first hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and then meet with Putin.

Guterres sent appeals to the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine with a request to meet with him in Moscow and Kyiv to discuss "urgent steps aimed at establishing peace."