11 arrested in West Bank during overnight operation

During the night, IDF, CBS and GSS forces worked in a number of centers throughout the Judea and Samaria Division to arrest suspects involved in terrorist activities, including the villages of Kabatia, Brookin, Habla and Talpit.

During the operation, 11 suspects were arrested and transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

