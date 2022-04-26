Kenneth Roth to resign from Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth will be resigning from his position in August, he announced Tuesday morning."I am privileged to have headed Human Rights Watch for three decades," wrote Roth. "With my colleagues and our supporters, we have built a global organization and a powerful defender of people's rights. But it is time to pass the baton."
