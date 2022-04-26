IDF forces confront suspects during operation near Syrian border

IDF forces fired warning shots toward suspects encroaching on the Israeli military's operational activities in an Israeli enclave in southern Golan Heights, near the Syrian border on Tuesday.

Shots were fired after the suspects were seen approaching the Israeli forces. They escaped the area after the warning shots and no one was injured in the incident, the IDF said.

Later on Tuesday, an Israeli drone fell in Syrian territory, the IDF said. There is no fear of sensitive information leaking and the incident is being investigated, the Israeli military added.