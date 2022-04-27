Beginning Wednesday, Russian citizens can no longer apply for a visa for the Netherlands at the Dutch embassy in Moscow for an unspecified period of time, Dutch media reported.

The report says that the measure is due to a staffing shortage following the Russian government's decision to expel 15 Dutch diplomats.

An average of 150 Russians reportedly apply for a visa for a short stay in the Netherlands per week at the embassy.

Exceptions to the measure may be made in humanitarian situations.