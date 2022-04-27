Blasts heard in Russia's Belgorod

Authorities are investigating blasts heard in the Russian city Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, early Wednesday morning. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, issued a statement Wednesday on Telegram.

“At about 03:35 I woke up from a loud sound like an explosion. While I was writing this message, three more explosions sounded,” he said.