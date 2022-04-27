Hamas delegation arrives in Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials

A Hamas delegation led by Hamas official Khalil al-Hayyah arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning ahead of planned meetings with Iranian officials on Thursday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Hamas's representative in Lebanon, Osamah Hamdan, and its representative in Iran, Khalid Qaddoumi, will take part in the meetings alongside the delegation as well. The delegation will be attending a meeting on "the latest status of the Palestinian nation’s resistance" with the "Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada affiliated to Iran’s Parliament."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }