The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Canada lawmakers vote unanimously to label Russia's acts in Ukraine as 'genocide'

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 00:58

Canadian lawmakers voted unanimously on Wednesday to call Russia's attacks in Ukraine a "genocide", with members of parliament saying there was "ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity" being committed by Moscow.

The Canadian House of Commons' motion said war crimes by Russia include mass atrocities, systematic instances of willful killing of Ukrainian civilians, the desecration of corpses, forcible transfer of Ukrainian children, torture, physical harm, mental harm, and rape.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was "absolutely right" for more and more people to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, supporting an accusation made by US President Joe Biden a day earlier. 

Biden had said earlier in April that the Ukraine invasion amounted to genocide but had added that lawyers internationally would have to decide whether or not the invasion met the criteria for genocide.

Russia, which denies the genocide charges, calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" and said it was necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia. Moscow in turn accuses Ukraine of the genocide of Russian-speaking people, a charge that Ukraine dismisses as nonsense. 

Canada is among a number of countries to have imposed sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Wednesday, it imposed further sanctions on 203 individuals whom it says are complicit in Russia's attempted annexation of certain areas of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

The Canadian government has also said it will change its sanctions laws to allow for funds or property seized or sanctioned from Russia to be paid out to help rebuild Ukraine or to those impacted by Russia's invasion. 



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Biden says Americans should stop targeting teachers, banning books
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 01:27 AM
Bennett, security establishment meet ahead of tense last days of Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2022 06:57 PM
Canada imposes sanctions on 203 individuals over Donbass attacks
By REUTERS
04/27/2022 04:57 PM
Hamas delegation arrives in Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2022 03:51 PM
German chancellor to receive India's prime minister in Berlin
By REUTERS
04/27/2022 02:19 PM
Russia bars entry to 287 British MPs - Russian foreign ministry
By REUTERS
04/27/2022 01:36 PM
Rabbi arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing women
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2022 01:07 PM
Agricultural aircraft crashes near Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2022 08:15 AM
Russian citizens can no longer apply for a Dutch visa at Moscow embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2022 03:17 AM
US offers $10m. reward for information on Russian intelligence officers
By REUTERS
04/27/2022 01:57 AM
SpaceX set to launch space station's next astronaut crew for NASA
By REUTERS
04/27/2022 01:31 AM
White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks
By REUTERS
04/26/2022 11:40 PM
IDF forces confront suspects during operation near Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 07:51 PM
Alon Hazan appointed new Israeli soccer national team coach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 06:48 PM
Three killed in Russian kindergarten shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2022 06:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by