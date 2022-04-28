Stun grenade thrown at house in Ashdod

A stun grenade was thrown into the courtyard of a house in Ashdod late Wednesday night, Israel Police said on Thursday morning. No one was hurt and the police are investigating the incident.

Initial investigations indicate that it was criminally motivated.

