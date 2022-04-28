Night of Muslim prayer at Temple Mount passes peacefully

Tens of thousands of Muslims prayed at the Temple Mount during the Qadr Night (Laylat al-Qadr) on Wednesday night, with some media sources reporting as many as 200,000 participants.

At dawn, a few dozen young Palestinians began to riot but were quickly restrained by both police riot control methods and other prayer goers who restrained them without the police having to physically enter the compound, the Israel Police said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

One suspect was arrested and more arrests are expected, the police said. The police added in a statement that it will continue to ensure freedom of worship while acting against rioters.