Health Ministry freezes Strauss quality seal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 09:32

Health Minister director-general Nachman Ash decided to freeze Strauss' quality seal after he and other Health Ministry officials visited the Strauss-Elite factory on Thursday morning.

The seal will be given back to the company only after it fixes the problems that led to the mass recall of its products earlier this week due to salmonella, Ash said.

IAF Lt.-Col. accused of sexual harassment - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 10:46 AM
Night of Muslim prayer at Temple Mount passes peacefully
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:59 AM
Shin Bet head and Mahmoud Abbas met over the weekend - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:32 AM
Turkey's Erdogan to travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 07:18 AM
Stun grenade thrown at house in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:15 AM
SpaceX capsule carrying latest astronaut crew docks with ISS
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 03:36 AM
Biden to visit South Korea and Japan in May, White House says
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 02:35 AM
Biden says Americans should stop targeting teachers, banning books
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 01:27 AM
Canada lawmakers vote unanimously to label Russia's acts in Ukraine as '
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 12:58 AM
Bennett, security establishment meet ahead of tense last days of Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2022 06:57 PM
Canada imposes sanctions on 203 individuals over Donbass attacks
By REUTERS
04/27/2022 04:57 PM
Hamas delegation arrives in Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2022 03:51 PM
German chancellor to receive India's prime minister in Berlin
By REUTERS
04/27/2022 02:19 PM
Russia bars entry to 287 British MPs - Russian foreign ministry
By REUTERS
04/27/2022 01:36 PM
Rabbi arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing women
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2022 01:07 PM
