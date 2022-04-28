Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai did not participate in Thursday's March of the Living event in Poland simply because his office did not receive an invitation, he clarified on Thursday.

"For events such as these it is customary to officially invite ministers and MKs, after a double inquiry with the organizers of the parade, it became clear that no official invitation had ever been sent to my office," he said.

