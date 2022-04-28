Man shot in Lod - report

A 38-year-old man was shot in Lod late Thursday night, according to Israeli media. Magen David Adom provided emergency treatment and transportation to Shamir Medical Center, where the patient is currently in critical condition.

Police have opened an investigation.

This is a developing story.