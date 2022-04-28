The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel radio station hacked - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 23:50

The websites of 100FM and Lev Hamedina radio stations were hacked by a pro-Iranian group known as the Hackers of Savior, according to Ynet

Video broadcast was disabled on the Lev Hamedina website, and the video broadcast on the 100FM website has been replaced by what is being described as pro-Palestinian propaganda.  

This is a developing story.

ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed nine in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
04/29/2022 03:00 AM
Users reporting glitches on WhatsApp and Facebook
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 12:07 AM
Man shot in Lod - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 11:26 PM
IDF arrests shepherd who crossed Israeli border from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 06:21 PM
Diaspora Affairs Min. says was never invited to March of the Living
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 02:25 PM
Anti-vaxxer attackers of Alroy-Preis served 6-month restraining order
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 02:16 PM
IDF military court charges soldier with reckless killing of Granot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 01:31 PM
Former US Marine Reed lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 12:14 PM
Russia fines Google, Twitter each 3 million for not deleting content
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 11:20 AM
IAF Lt.-Col. accused of sexual harassment - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 10:46 AM
Health Ministry freezes Strauss quality seal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 09:32 AM
Night of Muslim prayer at Temple Mount passes peacefully
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:59 AM
Shin Bet head and Mahmoud Abbas met over the weekend - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:32 AM
Turkey's Erdogan to travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 07:18 AM
Stun grenade thrown at house in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:15 AM
