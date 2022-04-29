Israel's Public Health Services head accosted outside home

Israel's Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis was once again verbally assaulted outside her home Friday morning, even after demonstrators were given a restraining order against them, her husband Meir Preis revealed on social media.

According to Meir, Alroy-Preis had gone out just before 8 a.m. to take their eight-year-old child to school, but she was soon met by a "group of thugs" who shouted at her with curses and insults. they also took a picture of the Public Health Services head's daughter, a minor, without consent.

מספר פעמים כדי לפנות דרך ושתוכל לחזור הבייתה. משטרה לא הייתה בסביבה.הם ביודעין מפרים את פסיקת בית המשפט, הנחיות המשטרה.האלימות היחידה שהייתה באה מחבורת הבריונים הזו. הכל מתועד במצלמות האבטחה.האם קומץ בריונים, עלוב, פטתי שמתנפל על אשה וילד קטן יכתיב בבריונות את רצונותיו? לא — Meir Preis (@PreisMeir) April 29, 2022

Alroy-Preis drove off and her husband went out to make sure she wouldn't be alone when she returned but was faced with insults and curses of his own by the individuals.

Police officers were not present at the scene, despite police directives and court rulings being in place to prevent this from happening.

However, according to Meir, everything was recorded on security cameras.

This is a developing story.