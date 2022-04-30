Palestinian caught trying to enter Israel dressed as a woman

A 44-year-old Jordanian-Palestinian man was caught dressed up as a woman and trying to enter Israel from Jordan at the Allenby crossing on Friday using his wife's ID card, N12 reported.

The man was questioned and returned to Jordan.

