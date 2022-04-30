Israeli couple attacked, car stolen in West Bank city

An Israeli couple who entered the West Bank city of Kalkilya for shopping were robbed of their vehicle, Israel Police said on Saturday.

The victims were attacked with pepper spray after parking the car, after which the attackers entered the vehicle and drove away. The couple was then evacuated out of the Palestinian city by police and military forces in the area.

The Israeli woman was lightly injured during the violent altercation and was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Later on Saturday, Palestinian media reported two Palestinians were shot by Israeli forces outside Kalkilya.