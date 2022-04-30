Imam of Lod arrested for incitement, calls to violence against Israelis

Imam of Lod Yosef Muhammad Elbaz was arrested by Israel Police for incitement and calls to violence during a speech addressing recent violent altercations on Temple Mount, KAN News reported on Saturday.

Elbaz was indicted for similar charges last year during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May and at the peak of the violent riots in mixed cities such as Lod.

He was also arrested a month later on suspicion of inciting Muslim constituents to harm police officers in a Facebook post.

The Imam will be brought before a court on Sunday as Israel Police seek to extend his arrest.