US and UK held talks regarding China's threat to Taiwan

The United States has held high-level talks with the UK over how they can co-operate more closely to reduce the chances of war with China over Taiwan and to explore conflict contingency plans for the first time, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

White House Indo-Pacific co-ordinator Kurt Campbell and Laura Rosenberger, the top National Security Council China official, held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said.

