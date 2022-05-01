COVID-19 in Israel: 1,600 new cases, 191 in serious condition

Some 1,600 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Saturday out of 24,638 tests taken and a 6.49% positivity rate, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday. There are currently 21,197 active cases in Israel.

Of them, 191 are in serious condition, 61 are intubated and six are connected to ECMO breathing machines.

So far 801,610 Israelis received their fourth vaccine shot, 4,487,666 received their third, 6,135,662 received their second, and 6,706,732 received their first.

The R rate is at 0.84. The death toll stands at 10,698.