Man in his 60s self-immolates at entrance to Ashdod municipality

A man in his 60s set himself on fire at the entrance to the Ashdod municipality building, according to Hebrew media reports.

He was evacuated to the Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital in serious condition.

