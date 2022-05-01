Earthquake at sea 96 km. west of Nahariya

An earthquake rated 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at sea approximately 96 km. northwest of Nahariya, the Israel Police said.

The earthquake was felt strongly in Haifa and Migdal Haemek, Ynet reported.

While the Energy Minister rated the earthquake at 3.7, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre rated it at 4.2.

No damage has been reported.