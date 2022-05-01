IDF, Aviv Geffen end spat over concerts in bases

Israeli musician Aviv Geffen was given approval by the IDF on Sunday to voluntarily perform in IDF bases following a years-long conflict between Geffen and the Israeli military, Ynet reported.

Geffen, who did not serve in the IDF despite the obligatory status of military service in Israel, was denied approval to perform for soldiers on many occasions by the IDF due to the musician's vocal criticism of it during his youth, including calls for Israelis to refuse conscription.

Now, Geffen and his team have reached a "long-term agreement" with the IDF, according to the report.