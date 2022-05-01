President Herzog speaks with PA head Abbas, Middle East leaders

President Isaac Herzog spoke on Sunday evening with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, wishing him a happy Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Herzog, who also spoke to Emirati crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, said during the talks that he hopes for peace and stability in the Middle East.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The president is expected to speak with more leaders in the coming days, Herzog's office noted.