Russia resumed shelling of steel works after evacuation buses left

Russia resumed shelling of the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Sunday as soon as buses evacuating civilians from the plant had left, an aide to the city's mayor said on Monday.

Mariupol, which has seen the heaviest fighting of the war in Ukraine so far, is now largely in Russian hands but an unknown number of civilians and fighters remain trapped at Azovstal, whose network of bunkers and tunnels has provided shelter from weeks of Russian bombardment.

"Yesterday, as soon as the buses left Azovstal with the evacuees, new shelling began immediately," said Petro Andryushchenko, the mayor's aide, told Ukrainian television.

Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov seaports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The Azov Sea ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk and Skadovsk and the Black Sea port of Kherson were closed "until the restoration of control", the ministry said in a statement.

"The adoption of this measure is caused by the impossibility of servicing ships and passengers, carrying out cargo, transport and other related economic activities, ensuring the appropriate level of safety of navigation," it said.

All Ukrainian seaports have suspended their activity as a result of the Russian invasion in late February. Russian forces captured some ports and blockaded others.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

The ongoing fight

A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol ships in the Black Sea on Monday, Ukraine's military chief said.

"Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island," Chief of General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.

Two explosions were heard in the Russian city Belgorod on Monday morning, TASS reported citing the city's governor.

"I woke up to the sound of two powerful explosions half an hour ago. According to the anti-crisis center, there were no reports of casualties or damage," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Casualties

Ukrainian casualties on Monday alone include 38 military objects, including an ammunition depot, a MIG-29 fighter jet, 10 drones and two Tochka-U missiles, all destroyed by Russian forces according to the Russian Defense Ministry.