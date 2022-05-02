The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Three pass away in special-needs home in Holon, cause unclear

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 2, 2022 20:11

Updated: MAY 2, 2022 20:12

Three residents of a home for handicapped people named Beit Dafna in Holon passed away in the last two days, the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry said on Monday.

Over the night between Saturday and Sunday, a number of residents began to feel bad and suffer from diarrhea. One of them passed out and died after an MDA team that arrived at the home could not resuscitate her. Neither three were hospitalized, two of whom died on Monday morning, the statement read.

A Health Ministry team found defects in the home's kitchen and opened an investigation. 

UEFA bans Russia from women's Euros, World Cup qualifying
By REUTERS
05/02/2022 07:56 PM
Herzog, Erdogan exchange blessings for Eid al Fitr, Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2022 06:07 PM
Ukraine calls on US to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2022 04:55 PM
Israeli forces arrest 6 terrorism suspects, seize weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2022 12:23 PM
President Herzog speaks with PA head Abbas, Middle East leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2022 09:48 PM
Six rockets launched toward Kurdish region in Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2022 09:27 PM
IDF, Aviv Geffen end spat over concerts in bases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2022 05:25 PM
Earthquake at sea 96 km. west of Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2022 12:30 PM
Man in his 60s self-immolates at entrance to Ashdod Municipality
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2022 11:07 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,600 new cases, 191 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2022 10:35 AM
US and UK held talks regarding China's threat to Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/01/2022 02:37 AM
Police officer seriously injured after being run over near Shoham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2022 12:38 AM
Missile lands near Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base
By REUTERS
04/30/2022 09:29 PM
Imam of Lod arrested for incitement, calls to violence against Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 05:01 PM
Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum -TASS
By REUTERS
04/30/2022 04:02 PM
