Three pass away in special-needs home in Holon, cause unclear

Three residents of a home for handicapped people named Beit Dafna in Holon passed away in the last two days, the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry said on Monday.

Over the night between Saturday and Sunday, a number of residents began to feel bad and suffer from diarrhea. One of them passed out and died after an MDA team that arrived at the home could not resuscitate her. Neither three were hospitalized, two of whom died on Monday morning, the statement read.

A Health Ministry team found defects in the home's kitchen and opened an investigation.