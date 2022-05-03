Biden meets with parents of missing reporter on Monday

US President Joe Biden told the parents of a reporter who disappeared in Syria almost a decade ago that his administration would work "relentlessly" until his return is secured, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.

Biden met on Monday with the parents of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist and former marine, who disappeared while reporting in 2012.

"During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure Austin’s long overdue return to his family," Psaki said.

She said the administration would work "relentlessly until Austin and other Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained worldwide are safely at home with their loved ones."

She added that Biden's national security team, which had already held meetings and conversations with Marc and Debra Tice, would remain in regular contact with them.