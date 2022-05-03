Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev revealed in an interview with KAN radio on Tuesday morning that the location of General Staff Reconnaissance Unit (Sayeret Matkal) commando St.-Sgt. Barak Sharabi's death in 1984 was "deep inside Syria," a fact that had been classified.

He revealed the information while talking about the long list of friends and soldiers under his command that were killed in action, ahead of Remembrance Day which begins on Tuesday night.

Initial reports of Bar Lev's slip circulating on Twitter were taken down by the Army Censor, but an hour after the interview, they were allowed back on social media and news sites.

Bar Lev was the commanding officer of the Sayeret Matkal during the highly secretive 1984 operation in which Sharabi was killed and eight others were injured, according to KAN.

The planners of the operation included then-Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin, then OC Military Intelligence Directorate Ehud Barak, Bar Lev, and the commander in the field and eventual Shin Bet head and current Likud MK, Avi Dichter, according to N12.

The operation was considered strategic and was considered a turning point in the unit's history. It was so classified that for years no details of the operation were approved for public knowledge, and Sayeret Matkal representatives sat in on every interview of Sharabi's family in order to ensure that no secrets were divulged, N12 added.

Bar Lev' office admitted the minister had made a mistake and apologized.

The 68-year-old minister has made a number of notable gaffes in recent months.

At the funeral of one of the victims of the March 22 terror attack in Beersheba, Bar Lev pledged that security forces would find the perpetrator, who had in fact been killed immediately following the attack.

The next day he tried to make light of his mistake in a Tweet that included a winking emoji, setting off another storm that led to his spokesperson's resignation.