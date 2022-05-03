The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: 2,209 new cases, 169 in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2022 10:41

2,209 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Monday, out of 56,063 tests taken and a 3.94% positivity rate, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday. There are currently 20,545 active cases in Israel. 

Of them, 191 are in serious condition, 62 are intubated and 8 are connected to ECMO breathing machines. 

So far 802,771 Israelis received their fourth vaccine shot, 4,488,419 received their third, 6,136,238 received their second, and 6,707,107 received their first. 

The R rate is at 0.75. The death toll stands at 10,697.  



Seven terror suspects arrested in IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police raids
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2022 11:00 AM
Hungary will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas shipments
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 10:19 AM
Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume, Gascade data shows
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 09:38 AM
Al Shabaab group attacks African Union mission troop camp in Somalia
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 08:40 AM
Blinken holds talks with Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 04:33 AM
Biden meets with parents of missing reporter on Monday
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 03:26 AM
Moscow:1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 03:22 AM
US Vice President Harris to return to work after negative COVID test
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 12:59 AM
US' Blinken, Mayorkas to meet Tuesday with Mexico foreign minister
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 12:26 AM
US Senate leader hopes Senate can process Ukraine aid next week
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 12:21 AM
Canada's Trudeau: Russian FM's comments 'ridiculous and unacceptable'
By REUTERS
05/02/2022 10:06 PM
Herzog wishes King Abdullah happy Eid al-Fitr 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2022 09:49 PM
Hamas' military wing claims responsibility for Ariel terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2022 09:11 PM
25 protestors arrested outside of Alroy-Preis' house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2022 08:50 PM
