2 killed in severe car accident in southern Israel

Two people were killed and a number of others were injured in a severe car accident between two cars and a truck near the town of Azrikam in southern Israel on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services are operating at the scene to rescue passengers still trapped in the vehicles.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"This is a very complex accident involving a truck and several vehicles, a very difficult sight for everyone at the scene," said Yossi Shekel, the commander at the scene. "We are carrying out a situation assessment in order to rescue the trapped and at this point we have rescued three trapped people, including two who have died. Additional trapped people are inside the crushed vehicle under the truck."